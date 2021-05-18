Why are CANADIAN fans Keith Urban's FAV & what was it like working on Fearless (Taylor's Version)?

Keith Urban calls in to talk to iHeartRadio's Meredith Shaw Keith talks about his latest collaborations, specifically his latest collaboration with P!nk on "One Too Many" He tells Meredith why his Canadian fans are his favourite fans and talks about his latest album "The Speed of Now Part 1" Keith talks to Meredith about being part of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and his friendship with Her. He talks about his unreleased songs. Finally, Keith reflects on his career and lets fans know what to expect from The Speed of Now Part 2. Listen to Keith Urban on iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/artist/keith-u...