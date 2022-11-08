2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule.

Based on recent history there likely will be more.

The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years.

Patience runs thin with 14 teams making the playoffs each season and several recent squads undergoing rapid turnarounds.

Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.

ON THE HOT SEAT

Nathaniel Hackett, Denver. Hackett seemed to be in peril ever since he botched the end-of-game scenario in his debut loss at Seattle. With Hackett's offense struggling with new high-priced quarterback Russell Wilson and new ownership in town, Hackett could one and done in his first head coaching job unless things change.

Ron Rivera, Washington. Rivera led Washington to the playoffs in his first season in 2020 with a 7-9 record, but that has been the highlight of his tenure. A recent three-game winning streak might have helped Rivera's cause, but the inability to find a quarterback and the potential of a new owner in Washington might lead to a clean slate for the Commanders in 2023.

Dan Campbell, Detroit. Campbell brings big energy to the Lions and is well liked, but he has a 5-19-1 record (.220) that is worse than the .314 winning percentage that got his predecessor Matt Patricia fired before the end of his third season. Few coaches have had any success for Detroit with Jim Caldwell the only non-interim coach in the past half-century to have a winning record with the...