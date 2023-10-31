49ers land Chase Young, Bears get Montez Sweat as Commanders unload top pass rushers

Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and everyone on the Denver Broncos stayed put. Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Joshua Dobbs are on the move. Rasul Douglas, Ezra Cleveland and Donovan Peoples-Jones also were dealt Tuesday before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EDT. Overall, there were six deals on the final day teams could improve their rosters by acquiring someone from another club. The San Francisco 49ers made the biggest move of the day, getting Young from the Washington Commanders for a compensatory third-round draft pick. Sweat went to Chicago. The Vikings got Dobbs. The Bills added Douglas. The Jaguars got Cleveland.