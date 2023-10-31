49ers land Chase Young, Bears get Montez Sweat as Commanders unload top pass rushers
Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and everyone on the Denver Broncos stayed put. Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Joshua Dobbs are on the move. Rasul Douglas, Ezra Cleveland and Donovan Peoples-Jones also were dealt Tuesday before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. EDT. Overall, there were six deals on the final day teams could improve their rosters by acquiring someone from another club. The San Francisco 49ers made the biggest move of the day, getting Young from the Washington Commanders for a compensatory third-round draft pick. Sweat went to Chicago. The Vikings got Dobbs. The Bills added Douglas. The Jaguars got Cleveland.
Perry named Canada West women's volleyball player of the weekUBC Okanagan Heat outside hitter Amaya Perry has been named the Canada West women's volleyball player of the week following an outstanding performance this past weekend against the Mount Royal Cougars.
Don't leave a running vehicle unattendedWith temperatures dropping and more drivers warming their vehicles before they hit the road, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is reminding the public of the risk of leaving an idling vehicle unattended.
Seasonal dog park program returns to Lake Country: RDCODog owners in the District of Lake Country have cause for ap-paws with the return of seasonal use of two regional parks.
Kelowna transit to receive part of $248.5 million government funds for improvementsfunding will support a design plan for a new operations and maintenance facility and complete upgrades to the existing Kelowna Transit Centre to support service expansion and a future battery electric bus fleet for the regional transit system.
Police discover body at Sutherland Bay ParkInitial investigation and search of the area including items associated to the man show no signs of foul play.
Trail restoration in Black Mountain - sntsk'il'ntən Regional ParkA portion of Black Mountain - sntsk'il'ntən Regional Park will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 1.
The Museum & Archives of Vernon Welcomes New Executive DirectorThe Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Jenkins as its new Executive Director.
Kelowna’s Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre launches Community Task ForceKelowna’s Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) is pleased by Monday’s launch of a Community Task Force on the Performing Arts.