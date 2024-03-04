49ers promote Sorensen to DC and hire Staley as an assistant, AP source says

The San Francisco 49ers have promoted assistant Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator and hired former Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley for a role on the team’s staff. A person familiar with the hirings confirmed them to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. ESPN first reported the hirings. The Niners had been looking for a defensive coordinator since firing Steve Wilks three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.