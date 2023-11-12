5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day

Five games ended with game-winning field goals Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history. The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta. Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.