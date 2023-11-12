5 NFL games end on game-winning field goals, most ever in one day
Five games ended with game-winning field goals Sunday, the most in one day in NFL history. The Cardinals, Browns, Seahawks, Texans and Lions each won on a field goal as time expired. The previous high in a single day was three. Cleveland and Arizona were trailing before their kicks. Dustin Hopkins hit a 40-yarder to give the Browns a 33-31 victory at Baltimore. Matt Prater made a 23-yard field goal to lift the Cardinals to a 25-23 win over Atlanta. Seattle, Houston and Detroit were tied before their decisive field goals.
Agricultural Advisory Committee applications open: City of KelownaThe AAC consists of five or seven voting members from the agricultural industry and two non-voting members from Interior Health and the Ministry of Agriculture who will each serve for a two-year term.
Follow detour signs for temporary entrance to City Hall this ThursdayCity Hall will remain open, and anyone visiting the building is asked to watch for on-site signage and to follow the detours to the temporary entrance at the back of the building.
Coming to Vernon: U-Haul to Develop Industrial Land for New StoreA state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Vernon thanks to the recent U-Haul acquisition of 4 acres of industrial land at 4401 25th Ave.
Temporary detours of 33rd Street and 42rd AvenueStarting as early as 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 14, 33rd Street between 42nd and 43rd Avenues will be closed to through traffic.
MP Tracy Gray: Mortgages in CrisisRead the latest column from Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tray Gray.
