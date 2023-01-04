'A lot of emotions' in Bobby Wagner's return to Seattle

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner spoke passionately Wednesday about the importance of mental health in the NFL, encouraging his fellow players to deal openly and honestly with their feelings following Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field.

When Wagner eventually addressed the comparatively small importance of his return to Seattle on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams' star linebacker vowed to handle that potentially fraught situation openly and maturely as well, even though the Seahawks are still “the organization that you feel gave up on you.”

“It’s a lot of emotions, man, to be honest," Wagner said. “But I’m a master of my emotions. It’s going into a stadium I’ve been in thousands of times, played in hundreds of times, and to be in a position to spoil their playoff hopes is always a good position, something worth playing for. It will be fun to go back there, be back in front of those fans.”

Wagner spent 10 years with the Seahawks, earning multiple first-team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl selections in a splendid decade highlighted by a Super Bowl ring in his second season. Seattle cut ties with him last March in an abrupt, impersonal transaction that still rankles the Southern California native.

While the Seahawks have exceeded expectations without Wagner and remained in playoff contention until Week 18, the Rams (5-11) have been a massive disappointment despite an outstanding season from the 32-year-old Wagner, who has decisively proven his best football was not behind him.

Wagner seems almost certain to get cheers from Seattle's fans, who realize it wasn't Wagner's choice to leave.

“That really became my second home, and it’s a place where I grew up,” Wagner said. “I grew up in California, but really, (at the age of) 21, I was on my own,...