A weak spot last year, the Seahawks' run defense is much improved through 2 games
The Seattle Seahawks' run defense was a big problem last season, but it's much improved through two games this year. The Seahawks have limited opponents to 2.9 yards per carry so far, third-best behind only Indianapolis and Tennessee. Last year, Seattle allowed 4.9 yards per carry and 152 yards rushing per game, both of which were 30th in the league. The Seahawks revamped the defense in the offseason with some free-agent signings including bringing back Bobby Wagner, and the changes are already paying off.
Intersection Improvements at Airport Way and Innovation Drive/Pier Mac WayMotorists can expect delays and are advised to allow for extra travel time.
Another weekend of t-shirt fundraisers for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief FundOnce again off-duty firefighters will be selling t-shirts in support of the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund and other efforts.
Water Quality Advisory for Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area in West KelownaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has downgraded the Boil Water Notice to a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley-Lakeview Water Service Area, until further notice.
Update on Official CommuniTREE PlanWork is progressing on the City’s Official CommuniTREE Plan.
Pool will reopen next weekFollowing seven weeks of repairs and updates, the Community Centre pool will reopen for business on October 3.
Active Living Centre: New Partners named to join IPD teamAs previously announced, the City of Vernon has chosen the Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model to carry out the design and construction of Vernon’s Active Living Centre (ALC) – a new multi-purpose indoor recreation centre which is anticipated to open in the Fall of 2026.
Alberta man arrested on multiple charges by Penticton RCMPA 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested
Emergency responders and volunteers thanked by community membersOn Thursday, September 21, representatives from a number of local emergency response and volunteer organizations gathered at Kal Tire Place to receive two banners that have been filled with messages of thanks from residents of Vernon and the surrounding area.
150 breakfasts for 150To celebrate the RCMP’s 150th anniversary, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is giving away 150 free breakfasts!