After 4 straight losses, Seahawks know the 4th quarter of their season must be nearly perfect
The Seattle Seahawks went winless in the third quarter of the season. Now they'll have to be nearly perfect in the fourth quarter to achieve their goal of returning to the playoffs. Seattle dropped below .500 at 6-7 with Sunday's loss at division rival San Francisco. Coach Pete Carroll was frustrated with the blown coverages and missed assignments on defense that allowed the 49ers to average nearly 10 yards per play. Drew Lock played well in relief of injured quarterback Geno Smith. Smith could return when the Seahawks host Philadelphia next Monday night.
More rock blasting on HWY 97 between Summerland and Peachland: temporary closuresTomorrow (Thursday, December 14) and Saturday (December 16) more rock blasting will occur on a stretch of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland.
Kelowna resident scratches their way to $100kJesse Tanner is another year older, wiser and $100,000 richer, after winning the top prize from the $100,000 Jackpot Scratch & Win ticket that he received as a birthday present.
Rockets squeak past Warriors in Moose JawAndrew Cristall extended his point streak to ten games on Tuesday night, recording both goals in the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: A season for giving backIn the crisp embrace of winter, as the nights get longer, there's a certain magic from the Christmas lights.
RCMP investigating suspicious deviceOn Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, around 10:30 a.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 2700-block of 43rd Avenue in Vernon.
Holiday waste collection schedule correctionThe City of Vernon would like to advise residents of corrections to the garbage and organics collection schedule, provided in both the 2023 and the 2024 Solid Waste Collection Guides.
Three Warriors earning spot in BCHL Top Prospects gameThe BC Hockey League announced the rosters for the Top Prospects Game in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on January 19th, 2024, which will feature three West Kelowna Warriors in the way of defender Landen Hilditch along with forwards Cal Hughes and Jack Pridham.