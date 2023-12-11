After 4 straight losses, Seahawks know the 4th quarter of their season must be nearly perfect

The Seattle Seahawks went winless in the third quarter of the season. Now they'll have to be nearly perfect in the fourth quarter to achieve their goal of returning to the playoffs. Seattle dropped below .500 at 6-7 with Sunday's loss at division rival San Francisco. Coach Pete Carroll was frustrated with the blown coverages and missed assignments on defense that allowed the 49ers to average nearly 10 yards per play. Drew Lock played well in relief of injured quarterback Geno Smith. Smith could return when the Seahawks host Philadelphia next Monday night.