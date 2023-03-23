iHeartRadio

Alabama's Bryce Young throws for NFL teams at pro day


Nick Saban not surprisingly says his quarterback, Bryce Young, is the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. Now, the star Alabama passer and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is trying to convince NFL teams that the Crimson Tide coach is right. Young threw a scripted series of passes mostly to former teammates before a large contingent of NFL coaches, scouts and executives. Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are vying to be the first player taken by the Carolina Panthers on April 27.
