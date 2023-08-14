iHeartRadio

Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28


Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28. The Seahawks released a statement from Collins' family that said he died Monday morning. The Ravens, the NFL and Arkansas also announced Collins' death but did not provide a cause. Collins was part of a famous fourth-and-25 conversion for Arkansas in a win over Mississippi in 2015. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.
