Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28
Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28. The Seahawks released a statement from Collins' family that said he died Monday morning. The Ravens, the NFL and Arkansas also announced Collins' death but did not provide a cause. Collins was part of a famous fourth-and-25 conversion for Arkansas in a win over Mississippi in 2015. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.
Four westside regional parks closed due to fireOut of an abundance of caution, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) closed four regional parks in the evacuation alert zone for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Construction update for phase 2 of Silver Star Road multi-use pathwayCrews continue to make progress on phase 2 of the Silver Star Road multi-use pathway project.
Multiple Charges Laid in an August 4th incidentThe Provincial Crown Council has approved charges of Robbery, Assault with a weapon, uttering threats and Failure to comply with court ordered conditions.
McDougall Creek Wildfire UpdateEvacuation Alerts are currently in effect for portions of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and a portion of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.
EOC Update: Crater Creek wildfireCrews succeeded in clearing Ashnola Road on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, allowing a convoy of evacuees to travel safely to Keremeos early in the afternoon.
Water Board releases calls to action as Okanagan-bound invasive mussel-infested watercraft interceptThe IMDP has intercepted 80 high risk watercraft on their way into B.C
Update: Crews get fire along Mission Creek under controlThe Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being diligent in reporting fires.
KFD give update on morning wildfire along Mission CreekAt approximately 10:30 am this morning several smoke sightings were called in to the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre for a wildfire burning along Mission Creek.