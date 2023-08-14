Alex Collins, former Seahawks and Ravens running back, dies at age 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28. The Seahawks released a statement from Collins' family that said he died Monday morning. The Ravens, the NFL and Arkansas also announced Collins' death but did not provide a cause. Collins was part of a famous fourth-and-25 conversion for Arkansas in a win over Mississippi in 2015. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.