Almost a third of NFL teams have changed quarterbacks in '22

DENVER (AP) — Among the nine NFL teams changing quarterbacks in 2022 are three franchises that had been the models of stability at the position for a decade or more: the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks and Falcons traded away their longtime starters and the Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger to retirement.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times in his decade in Seattle before his relationship with coach Pete Carroll soured and he was dealt to Denver in a blockbuster trade this spring.

Wilson becomes the sixth different starting quarterback in six years for the Broncos, who have churned through a dozen so-so QBs since Peyton Manning retired.

The Broncos gave up four high draft picks and three veterans for Wilson, including QB Drew Lock, who seesawed with Geno Smith in an underwhelming camp competition that had Seahawks fans dreaming of next year's deep class of QBs featuring Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

The Falcons are heading into the season without Matt Ryan under center for the first time since 2007. What spelled the end of Ryan's long stay in Atlanta was the Falcons' dalliance with Deshaun Watson, who eventually agreed to a trade to Cleveland after the Browns guaranteed every penny of his new $230 million contract.

The Falcons traded Ryan, who started 232 of 235 games for Atlanta, including Super Bowl 51, to the Indianapolis Colts — who parted with Carson Wentz after just one year — for a third-round pick.

Atlanta replaced Ryan with Marcus Mariota, who will be a starter for the first time in four years. Wentz ended up in Washington, the third NFL stop in three seasons for the second overall pick the Eagles in 2016.

Another ripple of the Watson trade, which...