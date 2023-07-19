Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.

The RCMP said Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10, were not returned to their father after travelling to the Kelowna area with their mother, 45-year-old Verity Bolton.

Kelowna RCMP say the mother and children were last seen in a downtown Kelowna restaurant on June 30, 2023.

The children were reported missing to the Surrey RCMP on Tuesday.

Authorities said the children were allegedly abducted from Krafty Kitchen + Bar in downtown Kelowna, and that their mother may be transporting them in a blue 2012 Dodge pickup truck with B.C. licence plate SJ2708.

Aurora Bolton is described as 55 lbs., 3'1"1 tall, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair that is likely in braids. She has a chipped front tooth, small freckles on her face, and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Joshuah Bolton is described as 70 lbs., 4'10" tall, with brown eyes and brown hair that is short-to-medium length, described as a grown out buzz cut. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Anyone who spots the family is advised not to approach them, but to instead call 911.

With files from CTV News Vancouver