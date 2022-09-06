Analysis: Broncos, Wilson may pay for whitewashing preseason

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos didn't circle their season opener on their calendar even though it's Russell Wilson's homecoming at Seattle.

Had they emphasized their $296 million man 's return to the city where he spent a decade, bringing the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title, the Broncos wouldn't have kept him on the sideline with their other starters in the preseason.

“This is what I have been doing the past three years," explained new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was schooled in the sit-'em philosophy by Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who copied the doctrine from Rams coach Sean McVay, who's been doing it since 2018.

McVay is 51-23, including 7-2 in the playoffs, since downplaying the preseason and keeping his starters sidelined until September. He's also the defending Super Bowl champion.

The Packers held out Aaron Rodgers last summer and they were trounced 38-3 by the Saints in their opener, but bounced back with their third consecutive 13-win season.

“It has shown that we’ve been able to do good throughout the entire year,” said Hackett, who served as LaFleur's offensive coordinator from 2019-21. “In the end, it’s all about the whole year — not about Week 1, Week 2, Week 3. We want to be sure we are being successful throughout the whole season.”

Hackett said he did it this way “for health reasons,” adding, “I'm glad the guys are healthy, fresh and ready to go.”

Even if they won't be as sharp as they might have been had Russell actually taken some snaps in the preseason to put that eye black and those shoulder pads to use.

As teams have de-emphasized preseason games in recent years, September has tended to be slipshod as starters work out the wrinkles they used to iron out in August.

Broncos general manager George Paton was all-in on his new...