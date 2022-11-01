Analysis: Even his contemporaries are ribbing Russell Wilson

DENVER (AP) — Those who watch football for a living or for fun have been quick to rip Russell Wilson over his many cringe-worthy games, commercials, catch phrase deliveries and podium performances this season.

Now, even his opponents are clowning the quarterback whose Denver Broncos are off to a 3-5 start just like Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers.

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off Week 8 with a come-from-behind 27-22 win over Brady and the struggling Buccaneers on Thursday night and on the flight home, cornerback Marlon Humphrey busted out his phone for an Instagram livestream.

When he panned to Justin Tucker, the kicker said, “I heard Lamar (Jackson's) leading us in high knees: Ravens flock, let's fly!”

Those potshots stemmed from Wilson telling reporters that he did high knees up and down the aisle while his teammates slept on their trans-Atlantic flight to London last week and Tucker's twist on Wilson's “ Let's Ride ” tagline the Broncos' new $245 milion QB had doggedly clung to even as his poor play continued and the losses, whispers — and yells — began piling up.

Someone else on the Ravens' plane bellowed, “Un-LIM-i-ted!” ribbing Wilson over his notorious “ Mr. Unlimited ” video.

About the only thing missing from the miles-high hilarity was a send-up of Wilson's cringy Subway commericals.

“But we've got to play him,” Tucker quickly added. “We respect him. We like him.”

The Ravens host the Broncos on Dec. 4.

This piling on Wilson began in earnest with Richard Sherman relishing in his former teammate's horrible homecoming when the Broncos opened the season with a 17-16 loss at Seattle a few weeks after Keenan Allen joked about Wilson's “ Broncos Country, Let's Ride ” tagline that fans in Denver...