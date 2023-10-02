Analysis: Few surprises among NFL's top teams a quarter into the season
The NFL’s top preseason contenders played like it in the first quarter of the season. Defending champion Kansas City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas and Buffalo are 17-3 combined. The Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Cowboys and Bills are, in Dennis Green’s words, who we thought they were. Of the six teams with the best Super Bowl odds entering the season, only the Bengals haven’t lived up to expectations. Cincinnati is struggling because Joe Burrow is playing hurt. A calf injury has severely limited the NFL’s highest-paid player. Most of the frontrunners are winning despite not playing their best football.
Wildfires in Okanagan and Shuswap cause $720 million in insured damage: IBC saysThese wildfires are now the most costly insured event ever recorded in British Columbia and the tenth costliest in Canada's history.
BC government introduces legislation for emergency management task forcePeople and communities in British Columbia will be better prepared for emergencies and disasters under the most comprehensive and progressive emergency management framework in Canada with the introduction of the emergency and disaster management act, and the launch of an expert task force on emergencies.
Be ready for Thanksgiving weekend border backups: CBSAThe Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers that the Canadian Thanksgiving and US Columbus Day long weekend is a busy time at the border.
Celebrate the annual nut harvest at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional ParkThis free event runs between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with a break in demonstrations between noon and 12:30 p.m.
Caravan Walk of Terror a ‘thrill machine’Outdoor theatre company turns up the volume on 18th event with costume contest, two bands
Thanksgiving hours of operation at civic propertiesIn observance of Thanksgiving, City Hall will be closed Monday, Oct. 9.
Draining of City irrigation water to begin Oct. 20, 2023The City of Penticton will begin draining the irrigation systems of Ellis Creek (Valleyview Road area) and Penticton Creek (Naramata Road area) starting Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Temporary service interruption at South Okanagan General Hospital emergency departmentOliver and area residents are advised of temporary changes to emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital due to limited physician availability.
CLUB RECAP: Softball wins gold at WCSA Championship; men’s rugby remains undefeatedFor the second time in three years, softball won gold at the WCSA Championship after beating Calgary 6-1 in the final while men’s rugby dominate Alberta 64-10