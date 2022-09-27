Analysis: Mount Rushmore of QBs off to a rather rocky start

DENVER (AP) — That Mount Rushmore of Quarterbacks in the loaded AFC West is off to a rather rocky start.

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr all lost their Week 3 games, and Russell Wilson endured a career-high nine three-and-outs Sunday night before he finally flashed the magic that earned him a $245 million extension this month, quieting the Broncos' boobirds.

Aside from the 80-yard, 12-play masterpiece that ended with Melvin Gordon's 1-yard touchdown run, Wilson directed a dozen drives that resulted in two long field goal attempts and 10 punts as the Broncos grinded out an 11-10 win over San Francisco.

Wilson hasn't looked anything like the nine-time Pro Bowler he was with the Seahawks as he's thrown for just two touchdowns and scrambled for 22 yards. But Denver is 2-1 thanks to his back-to-back fourth-quarter comebacks against the Texans and 49ers, against whom he is now 17-4.

Wilson looked like his vintage self when he rolled out left to buy time and hit Kendall Hinton for a 27-yard gain on the run, then scrambled up the middle for 12 yards on the game-winning drive.

“It was kind of a surreal feeling,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said. "You see him make those plays in Seattle for so many years and now you’re on the field with him and watching him make these plays, scrambling and getting out of the pocket. The great throw he had to Kendall, it was one of those moments that you’ve seen for 10-plus years and him making those plays.

“It was vintage Russell Wilson back in his form.”

The Broncos now sit atop the AFC West alongside longtime division bully Kansas City after the Chiefs (2-1) flubbed their way to a 20-17 loss at Indianapolis.

Wilson's choppy changeover in Denver shouldn't come as much of a surprise, and not entirely because of rookie coach...