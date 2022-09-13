Analysis: Nathaniel Hackett's headscratcher caps wild Week 1

Nathaniel Hackett found himself in no man's land, and he assured himself a spot in football purgatory with a headscratcher of a decision that turned his head coaching debut into a dud and ruined Russell Wilson's homecoming.

Trailing the Seahawks 17-16 Monday night, the Broncos crossed midfield with just over a minute left when Javonte Williams caught a short pass from Wilson and charged his way to the Seattle 46.

That put Denver facing fourth down just barely in field goal range but 5 yards shy of the first-down marker.

Isn't this why the Broncos sent three players and five picks to Seattle six months ago for Wilson, whom they signed to a mega million-dollar extension?

“It put us in that weird spot there because we were in the field goal range but we were in that fourth down situation,” Hackett said. “Didn’t think we were going to get that many yards, so I thought it was a great job by Javonte. We just made the decision we wanted to take or shot there on that one.”

Hackett decided to take the ball out of his $296 million man's hands and place his trust in a kicker who's now 1 for 8 from 60-plus yards in his career after Brandon McManus hooked a 64-yard attempt that would been the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

Hackett called timeout with 20 seconds left after letting 43 seconds burn off the clock, then sent McManus out, capping a weekend full of special teams bloopers, bungles and blunders.

Hackett's call left Troy Aikman and Joe Buck stumped in their “Monday Night Football” booth debut.

“I was surprised by it,” Aikman said. “We were caught off guard with the timeout. Like everybody, we couldn’t quite understand why they were letting so much time come off the clock.”

Summoning Wilson to the sideline showed “that he trusted McManus' leg more than he trusted...