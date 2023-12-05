Analysis: NFL's Week 13 featured a phalanx of flags, curious non-calls and strange sideline squabble

The inconsistent calls continued unabated in Week 13 of the NFL schedule which began with the Seahawks and Cowboys in a shootout. Seattle and Dallas entered the game as the league's most penalized teams and they lived up to that billing with 19 accepted flags for a whopping 257 yards, the most in a game this season. The spotlight on the officials continued with Sunday's two marquee afternoon attractions in the Broncos-Texans game and the 49ers-Eagles matchup. And the Packers commited two unflagged penalties in the final seconds of their big win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.