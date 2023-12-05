Analysis: NFL's Week 13 featured a phalanx of flags, curious non-calls and strange sideline squabble
The inconsistent calls continued unabated in Week 13 of the NFL schedule which began with the Seahawks and Cowboys in a shootout. Seattle and Dallas entered the game as the league's most penalized teams and they lived up to that billing with 19 accepted flags for a whopping 257 yards, the most in a game this season. The spotlight on the officials continued with Sunday's two marquee afternoon attractions in the Broncos-Texans game and the 49ers-Eagles matchup. And the Packers commited two unflagged penalties in the final seconds of their big win over the Chiefs on Sunday night.
-
-
-
Vees hosting Teddy & Toque Toss SaturdayThe Vees encourage fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal.
-
-
Warriors Applebee snags BCHL's 1st star of weekThe BC Hockey League announced their Three Stars of the Week with West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Rorke Applebee earning 1st star honours from the week of November 26th to December 2nd.
-
Submissions Now Open to 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture ExhibitThe call for artists to apply to participate in the 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is now open.
-
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Eby's NDP have broken BCIn British Columbia, a province once celebrated for its robust public services and quality of life, a crisis looms large, rooted in governmental mismanagement, short-sighted policies, and a lack of collaborative leadership.
-
-
Alert remains in place while rock remediation wraps upThe State of Local Emergency declared on November 21 has been rescinded but an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.