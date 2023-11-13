Analysis: Walkoff field goals and tight games highlight competitive Sunday

Walkoff field goals. Comebacks. Close games. Sunday was filled with competitive action across the NFL. Just the way the league wants it. Five games ended on game-winning field goals in regulation, the most in one day in NFL history. Two teams overcame deficits on their final drive. Eight games were decided by four points or less. It wasn’t all fun and excitement. There also was an abundance of penalty flags, poor tackling, sloppy mistakes and terrible quarterback play in a few of the games.