Analysis: With 1 more game, more teams in NFL playoff race

With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race.

That’s why the league added a 17th game and a third wild-card team last year, plus the revenue gained by another game.

More teams are still playing to get in the tournament or trying to secure a higher seed with one more game to help them earn it.

Eleven teams have already clinched a playoff berth, including four division titles, leaving five spots open. Both No. 1 seeds are up for grabs with four NFC teams and three AFC teams vying for a bye a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Houston, Chicago, Arizona, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland are out of the playoff picture. Only one game this week - Cardinals at Falcons - has no playoff ramifications.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) and Carolina Panthers (6-9) are playing for the NFC South. The Bucs would clinch with a win. A loss means they would need to win their final game at Atlanta and the Panthers would have to lose at New Orleans in Week 18.

“Our playoff games started last Sunday when we won, so this Sunday will be the same,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said.

The same goes for several teams.

NFC

The NFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) would clinch the division and the No. 1 seed with a win over the New Orleans Saints (6-9) this week or a victory next week against the New York Giants (8-6-1).

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) need the Eagles to lose out and have to beat Washington (7-7-1) to win the division. Otherwise, the Cowboys will get the fifth seed and play a wild-card game on the road against the NFC South champion.

The Giants can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win...