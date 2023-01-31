Andy Reid turned a 6-inch binder into a Hall of Fame resume

Andy Reid was an unknown assistant in Green Bay when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie took a chance on hiring Brett Favre’s position coach to revive a struggling franchise in Philadelphia.

A newspaper headline greeted Reid’s arrival with a headline that said: “Andy Who?”

Everybody knows his name now.

Reid won more games (130) than any coach in franchise history during his 14 seasons with the Eagles. He led Philadelphia to nine playoff appearances, six division titles and five NFC championship games. But Reid couldn’t deliver a Super Bowl victory, losing to the New England Patriots after the 2004 season. For that reason, he was underappreciated by many fans and reporters in Philly.

Reid eventually lost his job after only his third losing season in 2012, and immediately landed in Kansas City. He finally hoisted that elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs three years ago.

By that time, the Eagles had won their first Super Bowl under then-coach Doug Pederson, one of Reid’s prized pupils.

Now, Reid and the Eagles are going head-to-head aiming for that second title. The Chiefs (16-3) vs. the Eagles (16-3) is one of the most-anticipated Super Bowl matchups in recent years.

Just don’t expect the stoic Reid to get emotional about it.

“When you really cut to the chase on it, they’re a really good football team and so, I think that’s where the energy goes because really when it’s kickoff, you’re playing that team,” Reid said Monday.

“It’s the players that you’re going against and the coaches and so the uniform (and) all, that’s not where your mind’s at. Your mind’s at making sure you have a solid game plan and that you come out and you can perform to the best of our ability.

“That’s, I think, where the major...