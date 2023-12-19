Another Monday night win puts Seahawks QBs in the spotlight. This time it was Drew Lock

Geno Smith’s first start at home as the guy replacing Russell Wilson in Seattle came on a Monday night, finished with an unexpected victory and became the catalyst for a surprising comeback season. Drew Lock’s first home start in place of an injured Smith came on a Monday night, finished with an unexpected victory and what the Seahawks hope sparks a late push to the playoffs. Two unforgettable nights for the two quarterbacks. Two moments of significant importance for coach Pete Carroll and the franchise. Lock’s moment came on Monday night when Seattle rallied for a 20-17 win over Philadelphia, throwing a 29-yard TD to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the final minute for the winning score.