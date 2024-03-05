AP mock NFL draft: Bears keep the No. 1 pick, take USC star QB Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields. Now, they’ve got a shot at Caleb Williams. They can’t miss another chance at a franchise quarterback. The first edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft says the Bears keep the top pick and take Williams in a draft projection that has quarterbacks going with the first three picks and five overall in the first round. The AP projects 10 offensive linemen are chosen in the first round, including three among the top 10.
