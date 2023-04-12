AP mock NFL draft: CJ Stroud goes to the Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. There’s still no general consensus on which QB will go first. Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? The Panthers themselves are still trying to decide and they’re doing their due diligence on Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in the process. The Panthers traded four picks along with wide receiver DJ Moore to give new coach Frank Reich a quarterback to build around. The first edition of the AP’s 2023 mock draft says it’ll be Stroud.
Boyko off to the prosKelowna Rockets goalie to play for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL.
Penticton Farmers Market returns on SaturdayWatch for road closures.
Lake Country RCMP arrest suspect and recover high end toolsThe case involves a string of thefts dating back several months.
Renee Merrifield - MLA MinuteWomen fleeing intimate partner violence.
Dan Albas MP ReportThis week, immigration.
Multiple vehicles burnt Tuesday night near Finns road in Kelowna: KFD saysAt approximately 10:30 pm on April 11th, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for multiple vehicles on fire in the 800 block of Finns road.
Kelowna based law firm wins Canada's Small & Medium Employer awardPushor Mitchell LLP, a leading law firm in British Columbia, is proud to announce it has received Canada's Small and Medium Employer Award for 2023.
Hotel Eldorado issues statement about "Moving forward" after boardwalk dispute with CityTuesday's BC Supreme Court decision has resolved a dispute which arose in 2021 between the City of Kelowna and the Hotel Eldorado.