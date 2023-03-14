AP source: Eagles, RB Rashaad Penny agree on a contract

A person familiar with the deal says the Philadelphia Eagles and former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny have agreed on a contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be announced until the start of free agency on Wednesday. A first-round pick by Seattle in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny has been slowed by injuries throughout his career. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken fibula. He tore his ACL in 2019 and played just three games in 2020. Penny’s most productive season was 2021, when he led the NFL with an average of 6.3 yards per carry.