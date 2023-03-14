AP source: Eagles, RB Rashaad Penny agree on a contract
A person familiar with the deal says the Philadelphia Eagles and former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny have agreed on a contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be announced until the start of free agency on Wednesday. A first-round pick by Seattle in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny has been slowed by injuries throughout his career. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken fibula. He tore his ACL in 2019 and played just three games in 2020. Penny’s most productive season was 2021, when he led the NFL with an average of 6.3 yards per carry.
COSAR aids injured snowmobile rider in Greystokes Provincial Park MondayIt was a textbook operation for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Monday.
West Kelowna RCMP say Monday incident involving man in distress resulted in use of bomb squadDuring the investigation, officers located some potentially volatile materials which required consultation with the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU)
Load restrictions in effectPursuant to Section 6 of the City of Vernon Traffic Bylaw #5600, notice is hereby given that load restrictions are in effect on all roadways within Vernon’s municipal boundaries. All roads will be limited to legal axle loading 70%.
Kelowna City Council meeting highlights for March 13Here are the more notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on March 13, 2023.
Multiple properties and storage raided by RCMP: seizure of weapons, drugs, $100kA drug trafficking investigation led by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of an arsenal of guns and significant quantity of suspected drugs and cash.
Kelowna k to 5 students taugfh important dental health lessons by OC studentsMore than 700 children between Kindergarten and Grade 5 received free oral health education through February, as OC Certified Dental Assistant students shared what they have learned through a special community outreach program at elementary schools in Kelowna.
Is this your mixing board?RCMP want to return it to its rightful owner.
Premier David Eby says U.S. clean energy incentives bring 'challenge' to B.C.British Columbia Premier David Eby made his first international trip as the province's leader Monday, visiting Washington state to talk about shared priorities and clean technology.