AP source: Seahawks reach 1-year deal with OL Evan Brown
The Seattle Seahawks addressed one of their needs on the offensive line, agreeing to terms with guard/center Evan Brown on a one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. Brown started 24 games over the past two seasons with Detroit at both center and guard, both positions the Seahawks need to fill. Austin Blythe, Seattle’s starting center last season, retired after the season and starting guard Gabe Jackson was released in a salary cap move. The line of scrimmage was going to be an offseason priority for Seattle.
-
YLW expandingFollowing a meeting of Kelowna City Council on Monday the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is one step closer to starting construction on the terminal building expansion.
-
Police in Vernon searching for assault suspectThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect of an assault that took place at a Vernon business.
-
Rockets win streak ends at three after road loss to CougarsThe Kelowna Rockets three-game win streak was snapped with a 6-3 loss to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at the CN Centre in Prince George, BC.
-
Traffic stop leads to drugs being taken off the streets of Kelowna: RCMP sayOn March 14, 2023 at approximately 3:40 p.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Community Safety Unit (CSU) were conducting routine patrols near Highway 97 and Cooper Avenue when they observed a Motor Vehicle Act offence related to a brown Nissan Altima.
-
City of West Kelowna council meeting highlight for March 14, 2023Here are some of the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on March 14, 2023.
-
Over $15 million investment from province to improve schools in BC's InteriorStudents throughout B.C. will soon be learning in safer, improved schools now that more funding is available to school districts.
-
RDCO to hold more pop-up recyling depots in Lake Country and PeachlandThe Regional District Waste Reduction Office is again hosting a series of pop-up recycling depots for residents in Lake Country and Peachland.
-
RDOS spring recreation guideThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has released the Regional Recreation Guide for the spring season, April through June 2023.
-
City gives YLW go ahead to begin expansion this summerFollowing a meeting of Kelowna City Council on Monday the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is one step closer to starting construction on the terminal building expansion.