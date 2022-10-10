Arizona's bad-start habit threatens to derail season goals

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are a middling team with two major problems: They aren't playing well in the first quarter and they aren't playing well at home.

Solutions need to come quickly.

Arizona (2-3) lost to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Sunday and the game followed a familar script.

The Cardinals played terrible early, falling behind 14-0 before playing much better in the second half and rallying to tie it at 17 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles pushed ahead by three points on a short field goal, and then Arizona kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yarder with 22 seconds remaining that likely would have pushed the game to overtime.

Nobody wanted to blame the loss on Ammendola — who had just been elevated to the active roster for injured starter Matt Prater.

Instead, it's become obvious that fighting from behind every single week isn't a consistent winning formula.

The Cardinals have been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter this season.

“We’ve tried it all, but we’ll keep trying,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "It just comes down to coaches calling better plays, offensively and defensively, guys executing on a higher level and no feel-out period. Let’s just play like we played in the second half from the start.”

Then there is Arizona's confounding inability to win at home.

The Cardinals have now lost eight straight games at State Farm Stadium, which is the team's longest home losing streak since 1956-58, when they were the Chicago Cardinals.

“We can talk all we want about ‘Do this,’ or ‘Do that,’ or change the schedule or change the practice routine," Kingsbury said. “But it's just a matter of getting to work and getting better on the practice field.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Arizona's...