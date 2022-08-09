Artie Burns hopes to capitalize on new chance with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Whether it’s been injury or underperformance, Artie Burns has never quite matched the expectations that followed him coming out of college.

But he still has the talent that made him a first-round selection six years ago. And coming off a promising 2021 season in Chicago, Burns is hoping his move to Seattle and the likelihood he will become a starting cornerback for the Seahawks will continue his upward path.

“To have the opportunity to bring him here, it’s hard to find a kid with those kind of measurables and talent,” defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt said. “We still feel like he is an ascending player.”

Burns' coming to the Seahawks was the conclusion of a process that started during the offseason of 2020 that was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had narrowed his choices to Seattle or Chicago and eventually chose the Bears due to the proximity to his family.

Moving across the country in the midst of a pandemic was not the strain he wanted to put on his kids, who were 6 and 3 at the time.

“They are super clingy. They don’t want me to be too far away,” Burns said.

But the opportunity and the situation were different this time. His kids are older and his family was more comfortable moving to the Pacific Northwest. He was offered a healthy contract, signing for $2 million for this season. He was given the chance to follow Sean Desai from Chicago after he was hired as Seattle’s new associate head coach.

Burns also arrived knowing he’s likely to be a starter even with two promising rookies pushing for playing time.

“We all can run. That’s an upside,” Burns said. “Everybody is challenging. That’s a good environment for everybody to get better.”

Those rookies pushing for opportunity are fourth-round...