At 6-3, NFC West-leading Seahawks defying expectations

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before the season, oddsmakers set the over-under on the number of wins for the Seattle Seahawks at 5 1/2. And many observers thought taking the under would be the smart move.

Halfway through the season, those who were bullish on the Seahawks have already cashed in, and Seattle is pushing toward the playoffs.

“Sometimes it’s good for people to not place expectations on you, to play as the underdog, and I don’t know if that’ll continue, but it’s kind of good for where we are right now,” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said.

Seattle improved to 6-3 with Sunday’s 31-21 win at Arizona. The Seahawks have won four straight and have a 1 1/2-game lead in the NFC West.

A big reason for the low expectations surrounding Seattle was Smith, who hadn't been a full-time starter since 2014. Smith made one of his few critical mistakes of the season when he threw a pick-6 against the Cardinals, but he recovered to lead Seattle on three consecutive touchdown drives of 70 yards or longer.

Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage. He’s third in passer rating and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes. If those numbers hold, he might be a contender not just for comeback player of the year, but for MVP.

Smith isn't the only reason for Seattle's unexpected success. Rookies are thriving in key roles. Smart free agent signings are contributing. And Seattle’s defense has made a dramatic shift from where it was at the start of the season and has been one of the best units in the league over the past several weeks.

“The last couple of weeks we have been playing really good ball,” coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s so pleasing that we’ve arrived here.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Through nine games, no rookie class in the league has been...