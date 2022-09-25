Atlanta 27, Seattle 23
|Atlanta
|10
|7
|10
|0
|—
|27
|Seattle
|10
|10
|3
|0
|—
|23
Sea_FG Myers 32, 10:19.
Atl_Mariota 1 run (Koo kick), 7:10.
Sea_Dissly 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:12.
Atl_FG Koo 41, :07.Second Quarter
Atl_Patterson 17 run (Koo kick), 8:12.
Sea_Metcalf 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:58.
Sea_FG Myers 31, :05.Third Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:00.
Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:11.
Atl_London 14 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), :35.
___......
-
No more feeding wild animals: Vernon City Council adopts new bylawAt its Regular Meeting on Monday (September 26), Vernon City Council adopted amendments to the Animal Regulation and Animal Pound Bylaw #5252, which prohibit the feeding of wildlife throughout the City of Vernon.
-
BC Liberal Party has front runner for new name change: to be voted upon by membersFollowing an extensive, province-wide consultation with its membership, the BC Liberal Party is pleased to announce that BC United has been selected as the name that will go forward to party members for a vote by the end of the year.
-
Travelling exhibit making stop at Okanagan Heritage MuseumA new travelling exhibit is set to open at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Truth and Reconciliation Day, September 30.
-
Open burning permits put on hold by RDCO: delaying startLocal fire chiefs have agreed to hold off issuing any outdoor burning permits due to the ongoing high fire danger rating.
-
Tire change season fast approachingWinter tires are an investment in safety — for you, your family and friends, and others sharing the road.
-
-
-
Emergency Services Showcase returns to VernonThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is excited to announce the annual Emergency Service Showcase is returning to Polson Park on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
-
Info session being hosted in Kelowna to help recognize and prevent Avian FluThe Province will be holding an information session for small-flock poultry owners in Kelowna about the avian influenza virus, how they can protect flocks and how to prepare for potential effects if birds become sick.