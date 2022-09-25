iHeartRadio

Atlanta 27, Seattle 23


Seahawks_450
Atlanta 10 7 10 0 27
Seattle 10 10 3 0 23
First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 32, 10:19.

Atl_Mariota 1 run (Koo kick), 7:10.

Sea_Dissly 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 4:12.

Atl_FG Koo 41, :07.

Second Quarter

Atl_Patterson 17 run (Koo kick), 8:12.

Sea_Metcalf 18 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 3:58.

Sea_FG Myers 31, :05.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 54, 10:00.

Sea_FG Myers 25, 3:11.

Atl_London 14 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), :35.

