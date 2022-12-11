Bad day from Geno Smith, shaky run defense doom Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — For most of this season, the Seattle Seahawks have not faced a day where Geno Smith was unable to make up for whatever issues were on the other side of the ball.

This time was the exception, and it might have been the final blow in Seattle’s hopes of a division title.

“We have to prove it. Nothing I can say up here is going to make us a playoff team,” Smith said. “We have to go out there and play.”

Smith had statistically his worst game of the year in a 30-24 loss to Carolina. And coupled with Seattle’s inability to slow the Panthers' run game, the Seahawks were left trying to explain a third defeat in their past four games.

Smith was off target more than any other point this season and Seattle’s defense couldn’t stop from being run over by the Panthers run game.

“It’s frustrating as hell, across the board, top down,” Seattle safety Ryan Neal said of the defensive issues. “It’s frustrating. You can see it on my face, I’m frustrated. We have to look at the film and see what’s going on. That’s the only answer I can give you right now.”

Smith threw two interceptions and failed to complete at least 60% of his passes for the first time this season. The two picks came in the first half and led to 10 points for the Panthers.

The first interception was on Seattle’s first offensive play. The second came when Seattle (7-6) believed Carolina was offside and had a free play. But no flag was thrown and Smith’s risky pass into coverage was nabbed by C.J. Henderson.

“The reason we snapped the ball is because they jumped offsides,” Smith said. “That’s one where we have to learn from it. Can’t make excuses. It happened.”

Despite Smith’s mistakes and offensive limitations with top two running backs Kenneth Walker III and...