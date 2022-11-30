Beasts of East: All 8 teams in East divisions above .500

Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go.

Washington (7-5) beat Atlanta on Sunday to join Philadelphia (10-1), Dallas (8-3) and the Giants (7-4) with winning records, giving the division a combined winning percentage of .711 for the best mark through 12 weeks by any division since the merger.

Making the performance more impressive is the turnaround from 2020 when Washington won the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

The AFC East isn't far behind this season with all four teams in that division also posting winning records with Miami and Buffalo tied for the top spot at 8-3, with the Jets (7-4) an Patriots (6-5) following in the standings.

Before this season, the only times since the league went to eight divisions in 2002 when all four teams in a division had winning records through 12 weeks came in the 2021 AFC West, the 2014 AFC North, and the AFC East and NFC South in 2008.

The NFC South is at the other end of the division standings with Tampa Bay (5-6) in the lead despite having a losing record. The only other times since 2002 when every team had a losing record through 12 games came in the 2020 NFC East, the 2015 NFC East, the 2014 NFC South and the 2010 NFC West.

According to projections from Football Outsiders, there is a 16% chance that the entire NFC East makes the playoffs and a 15% chance that happens for the AFC East. It's more likely both divisions will have four teams with winning records with the NFC East doing that 52% of the time and the FC East 60% of the time.

Football Outsiders projects all four NFC South teams to have a losing record 35% of the time.

