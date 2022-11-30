Bills-Patriots kick off week filled with playoff-type games

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to New England looking for their first division win of the season.

Week 13 is loaded with several playoff-type matchups, starting with the Bills (8-3) visiting the Patriots (6-5) on Thursday night. Five other games on Sunday also feature winning teams playing against each other.

The Bills already lost to Miami and the New York Jets and will face all three of their division rivals over the next three weeks as the jumbled AFC East has a chance to send four teams to the playoffs.

Buffalo has won two straight on the road against the Patriots. Extending that streak won’t be easy. The Bills are dealing with illness that has forced several players to miss practice and won’t have edge rusher Von Miller because of a knee injury.

“It’s a really good football team,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “They do pretty much everything well. Good on offense, good on defense, good on special teams.”

Both teams are coming off games on Thanksgiving. Buffalo earned a last-second win in Detroit while the Patriots lost a tight game in Minnesota. Mac Jones threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

The Patriots are 4-point home underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks expects a close one.

BILLS, 23-20

Kansas City (minus 2 1/2) at Cincinnati

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (9-2) aim to avenge their loss to the Bengals (7-4) in the AFC championship game.

BEST BET: CHIEFS, 30-23

Washington (minus 1 1/2) at New York Giants

The Giants (7-4) try to snap a two-game losing streak and prevent Taylor Heinicke from buying another pair of Air Jordans.

UPSET SPECIAL: GIANTS, 20-17

Cleveland (minus 7) at Houston

Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL should feature plenty of handoffs to...