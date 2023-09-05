Bobby Wagner still feels at top of his game returning to Seahawks for 12th season
Hanging on a wall of the Seattle Seahawks’ indoor practice facility is a banner listing the names of the players and coaches responsible for bringing the franchise the only Super Bowl title it owns. Bobby Wagner's name is on that banner. He's one of only two active players still in the league from that Super Bowl team 10 years ago. And after a one-year stint in Los Angeles with the Rams, Wagner is back with the Seahawks for his 12th season. He still remains one of the top inside linebackers in the NFL and has returned to Seattle for what might be the last chapter to a possible Hall of Fame career.
