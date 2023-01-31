Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas star Micah Parsons sees himself and fellow All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa of San Francisco as entertainers in their divisional playoff.

It's just more of a sideshow, in Parsons' view, compared to the bigger plot of who moves on to the NFC championship game.

“We’re going to put on a show of being the best players we can be and dominate in that fashion,” Parsons said. “He’s going to do his thing, I’m going to do my thing and what he does is no factor to what I do. My goal is the Super Bowl, bro.”

Same with NFL sacks leader Bosa and the 49ers (14-4), who beat Parsons and company in the wild-card round last season and went on to lose the NFC title game to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys (13-5) are trying to get that far for the first time since winning the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles 27 years ago.

“If you get three sacks and you lose and he might have one sack but he wins, what does it matter what my three sacks do?” Parsons asked. “I’m going home and he’s living on a dream, you know what I’m saying? What he does is no motivation. This is a ‘we’ game, so my team has to beat him.”

Even though they won't be on the field together, the meeting Sunday night showcases two of the best young pass rushers in the league.

Parsons was with Bosa on the short list of NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidates before Bosa became the overwhelming favorite, finishing with five more sacks than Parsons at 18 1/2.

“It’s insane the level he’s playing at,” 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. “Knowing that he’s on the field and has that opportunity to get home, you get stickier in coverage and you’re able to sit on routes. He’s just been playing out of his mind.”

Each was the...