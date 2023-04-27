iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
17°C
Instagram

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft


Seahawks_450
Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson made it three quarterbacks drafted in the first four selections of the NFL draft. The Texans made two of the top three picks, trading up to select Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3.
12