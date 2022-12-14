Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time.

After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.”

Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4.

“The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.

Purdy will try to play through an oblique injury, and the Niners won’t have wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of knee and ankle injuries.

Still, they’re 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Seahawks have lost three of four.

Pro Picks leans toward San Francisco because the Seahawks have the second-worst run defense in the NFL and they’ve allowed 506 yards rushing in the past two home games, losses to Carolina and Las Vegas.

49ERS, 23-17

Cincinnati (minus 3 1/2) at Tampa Bay

Joe Burrow has led the Bengals (9-4) to five straight wins. The Buccaneers (6-7) may have the worst coaching staff in the NFL, but still can win the woeful NFC South with a losing record.

BEST BET: BENGALS, 27-20.

Pittsburgh (plus 2 1/2) at Carolina

The Panthers (5-8) have gone from being in line to get the second pick in the draft to just one game out of first place. The Steelers (5-8) may have to turn to Mitch Trubisky if Kenny Pickett can’t go because of a second concussion this season.

UPSET SPECIAL: STEELERS, 20-17

Indianapolis (plus 4 1/2) at Minnesota

The Vikings (10-3) gave...