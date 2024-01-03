Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their 1st Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences. It’s the first time the two starting QBs are first-time picks since the 1999 season when Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were chosen. Purdy was one of nine players picked from the San Francisco 49ers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The 49ers had the most players selected. Baltimore and Dallas each have seven Pro Bowl players.