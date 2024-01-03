Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their 1st Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences. It’s the first time the two starting QBs are first-time picks since the 1999 season when Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were chosen. Purdy was one of nine players picked from the San Francisco 49ers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The 49ers had the most players selected. Baltimore and Dallas each have seven Pro Bowl players.
Peachland New Car ShowPeachland Council working with Peachland Chanmber on new May Day event
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Leaving BCLast week I had a conversation with a young couple with children about their friends leaving Kelowna.
Dan Albas MP ReportGovernments Take More in 2024
Police asking Coldstream residents to help search for missing senior Robert Lee BainesThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, 83-year old Robert Lee Baines.
Impaired driver caught within 24 hours of new yearIn 2023, Lake Country Detachment officers took approximately 89 drivers off their roads for a variety of alcohol related offences.
Free Early Childhood Education program offered in Salmon ArmFlexible course delivery that includes online and in-person instruction and full tuition support will allow more people in the Salmon Arm-Shuswap to pursue education and training in early childhood education beginning this month.