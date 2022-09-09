Broncos feature rookie head coach, three novice coordinators

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There was one question the usually loquacious Russell Wilson cut off mid-sentence this summer and that's when he was asked if he had any butterflies on the first day of training camp with his new team.

“No, I don't get nervous,” Wilson declared matter-of-factly.

Taking his cue from his quarterback, Nathaniel Hackett insisted this week that he's not jittery over his head coaching debut Monday night when the Denver Broncos visit the Seattle Seahawks.

“No, this isn’t my first game," said Hackett, 42, who has eight seasons of experience as an offensive coordinator and play caller in Green Bay (2019-21), Jacksonville (2016-18) and Buffalo (2013-14).

Hackett said as head coach, he's “still calling the plays and still going through the same process you go through throughout the week. There are just a couple other people you have to talk to. But in the end, it’s a football game.”

“It’s about your preparation,” Hackett added. "Once you prepare the whole week and you feel great about it, then you’re on autopilot and ready to make adjustments if you need to.”

Unlike many first-time head coaches who bring in veteran coaches teeming with experience as coordinators, Hackett hired three first-time coordinators, including two members of the Los Angeles Rams staff.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, 41, was the Rams' defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach in 2021. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, 45, was the Super Bowl champions' assistant special teams coordinator last season.

Hackett brought Justin Outten, 39, with him from Green Bay, where he coached tight ends, and gave him his first job as an offensive coordinator.

Unlike his predecessor, Vic Fangio, who often deferred questions about his offense because he had strictly focused on his...