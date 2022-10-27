Broncos GM gives vote of confidence to embattled coach, QB

Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that he still believes in embattled rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will start to resemble his old self soon.

Paton defended Hackett, who's been hammered nationally over his persistent game management mistakes, and his $245 million quarterback who looks nothing so far like the nine-time Pro Bowler he was in Seattle.

“I believe in Nathaniel. I support Nathaniel 100%,” Paton said ahead of the Broncos' game Sunday against Jacksonville in London, where Wilson is expected to return from a strained hamstring that sidelined him last week.

“He’s been in this for seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We’ve had four prime-time games, so he’s kind of had to learn in front of the entire world,” Paton said. "But I really like how he’s kept the team together.”

The Broncos (2-5) have lost four in a row despite a defense that's allowed just 16.4 points a game. Their offense is averaging 14.3 points, worse than at any time during their six-year playoff drought under 11 other QBs and three other head coaches.

Complicating a quick fix are season-ending injuries to three key veterans in Javonte Williams, Garett Bolles and Tim Patrick.

Paton acknowledged the offense's struggles with Hackett calling plays and said overall the franchise needs to “learn how to win.”

As for Wilson, Paton insisted he doesn't see a diminished player in Wilson, who turns 34 next month. Wilson has just five touchdown passes and has been sacked 20 times. He's consistently missed open receivers either with his eyes or his passes and has been particularly ineffective out of the shotgun, where his footwork and mechanics aren't as crisp.

“We’re in for the long haul with...