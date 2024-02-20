Browns officially add offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, assistant Roy Istvan to revamped staff

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff overhaul continued with the official hirings of offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and assistant Roy Istvan. Stefanski, who was named AP Coach of the Year last week following an 11-6 season and playoff appearance, has completely revamped his offensive staff since the season ended. Dickerson initially interviewed for Cleveland’s coordinator position, which went to Ken Dorsey. The Browns then hired the 42-year-old Dickerson after they let line coach Bill Callahan out of his contract so he could join his son Brian’s staff on the Tennessee Titans. Istvan was Philadelphia's assistant line coach the past five seasons.