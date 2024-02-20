Browns officially add offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, assistant Roy Istvan to revamped staff
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s staff overhaul continued with the official hirings of offensive line coach Andy Dickerson and assistant Roy Istvan. Stefanski, who was named AP Coach of the Year last week following an 11-6 season and playoff appearance, has completely revamped his offensive staff since the season ended. Dickerson initially interviewed for Cleveland’s coordinator position, which went to Ken Dorsey. The Browns then hired the 42-year-old Dickerson after they let line coach Bill Callahan out of his contract so he could join his son Brian’s staff on the Tennessee Titans. Istvan was Philadelphia's assistant line coach the past five seasons.
-
Yard waste collection resumes next weekYard waste collection will resume starting the week of Feb. 26, 2024 for all Penticton residents with curbside waste collection. Yard waste carts will be picked up bi-weekly on your regular day of collection.
-
Tij Iginla scores in dying seconds for Rockets 3-2 winTij Iginla's last-second heroics lifted the Kelowna Rockets to victory over the Tri-City Americans on Monday evening at Prospera Place.
-
Warriors best Riverman 6-2 on Family DayA four-point performance from Johannes Løkkeberg highlighted a 6-2 Family Day victory for the West Kelowna Warriors over the Langley Rivermen in front of 1,473 fans at Royal LePage Place on Monday afternoon.
-
Firefighters respond to two structure fires SaturdayVernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to two separate and unrelated structure fires Saturday (February 17).
-
Kelowna RCMP provide update on collapsed crane investigationA report has been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) for charge assessment for Criminal Negligence Causing Death.
-
BC wide warrant suspect sought in hit and run of RCMP OfficerAfter a brief roadside exchange, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene striking the officer.
-
Farmers urged to protect equipment as thefts on the riseOver the past month a group of Osoyoos farmers have fallen victim to theft of 2 tractors, 2 rugged terrain vehicle (RTV) and 1 all terrain vehicle (ATV).
-
Penticton considers participation in Provincial e-scooter PilotA proposal that would see Penticton join the province’s e-scooter pilot project - making them legal on city streets - is heading to Council.
-
Honeymoon Suite to headline Peach Fest 2024A pair of iconic Canadian bands will rock the stage at Penticton Peach Festival this summer.