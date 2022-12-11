Carolina 30, Seattle 24
|Carolina
|10
|10
|0
|10
|—
|30
|Seattle
|0
|14
|3
|7
|—
|24
Car_FG Pineiro 47, 7:05.
Car_S.Smith 13 pass from Darnold (Pineiro kick), 6:44.Second Quarter
Car_Hubbard 2 run (Pineiro kick), 12:35.
Sea_Lockett 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:26.
Car_FG Pineiro 32, 2:09.
Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :16.Third Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 27, 10:00.Fourth Quarter
Car_Blackshear 8 run (Pineiro kick), 6:57.
Car_FG Pineiro 39, 1:56.
Sea_Goodwin 24 pass from G.Smith (Myers...
-
