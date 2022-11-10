Carroll: Geno Smith and Seahawks defying low expectations

MUNICH (AP) — Pete Carroll arrived in Germany with a reminder that the Seattle Seahawks are teaching people lessons about having low expectations.

The surprising Seahawks lead the NFC West and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's matchup with Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The expectations were just like, nowhere,” the Seahawks coach said Thursday at the training ground of soccer club Bayern Munich. “It’s a lesson for a lot of people that watched us that it isn’t always so obvious as players leave and you fall apart. It just didn’t happen. We didn’t feel like it was going to happen.”

There may be no greater example of what Carroll is talking about than the play the Seahawks have received from Geno Smith — the “other” quarterback this Sunday at Allianz Arena.

Smith won the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Already this season he's thrown a career-high 15 touchdown passes — five more than Brady after nine games.

“He's done everything exactly the way we like to see it,” Carroll said.

Smith hadn’t been a full-time starter since 2014 with the New York Jets, but the underdog days will be over if he keeps racking up wins. He attributed his re-emergence to “a mixture of talent and mental stability.”

“If you make it to the NFL, you’ve got something. You’ve got to have some type of talent,” he said. “It’s really up to the opportunity and what you do with that opportunity.”

A likeness of Smith was displayed on Munich's Olympic Tower — similar to Seattle's Space Needle — in a promotion for the game and further evidence of the quarterback's growing celebrity.

“It's definitely an honor for me and my family, and on behalf of the Seahawks, you could have picked a bunch...