Central Okanagan hosts Canada’s 3rd Nocturnal Preserve

A more than 400-hectare Central Okanagan regional park has been proclaimed a Nocturnal Preserve by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park joins Old Man on His Back Prairie and Heritage Conservation Area (Saskatchewan) and Ann and Sandy Cross Conservation Area (Foothills, Alberta) as Nocturnal Preserves.

The Society says a Nocturnal Preserve is an area in which artificial lighting is very limited and strictly controlled, and efforts to engage municipalities in the reduction of light pollution are ongoing. The primary focus is to protect the nocturnal environment. The Preserve delivers public education programs about the night sky, nocturnal environment, and light pollution abatement.

In fall 2019, the Regional Board approved a recommendation to seek the Dark-Sky Site designation for the regional park, located along the south slopes outside the City of Kelowna boundary.

Regional Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge says “The Nocturnal Preserve designation for Johns Nature Conservancy Regional Park is a fantastic addition to our regional parks system! It showcases our unwavering dedication to preserving our natural environment by protecting the sensitive ecosystems and species that depend on them. With the help of the Central Okanagan Land Trust, we can now ensure that artificial light is minimized, allowing the natural rhythms of light and darkness to take center stage. Visitors can now witness the beauty of the night sky, which is often lost in our ever-growing communities. This is another step of climate action, benefiting local residents and visitors, animals, and the environment.”

Westbank First Nation Councillor and RDCO Director Jordan Coble believes this designation will benefit all of our respective community residents and especially the natural environment, insects, and animals. “Since time immemorial the syilx / Okanagan people have gazed upon the night sky and been guided by the wisdom of the stars. Westbank First Nation is excited to build upon the strong relationship with RDCO parks ensuring the syilx / Okanagan people and responsibility to the land is represented in a good and honest way through programming, grassroots initiatives on light pollution awareness, annual dark sky festivals, and more. It is our hope this initiative will be expanded in the near future to other natural spaces.”

Bob King, Chair of the Light Pollution Abatement Committee of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, says: “Artificial light at night not only obscures our view of the starry night sky but it also alters the natural rhythm of daylight and darkness that is essential for the health of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Improving how and when we use artificial light at night will reduce human impact on the environment and will protect the dark sky for anyone who enjoys the beauty and cultural heritage of the starry sky.”

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, Okanagan Centre Outreach Program Director Colleen O’Hare says “We have lost our connection to the night sky. We no longer have the ability to step outside, look up, and be in wonder. A Nocturnal Preserve provides this and allows us to reconnect with the universe and find our place in it.”

The Regional Parks Visitor Services program anticipates providing special night viewing sky programs and interpretive site information in the park, supported by volunteers from the Royal Astronomical Society Okanagan Centre branch and Indigenous knowledge keepers.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.