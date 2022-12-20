Chargers' Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for family issue
FALLS RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday in connection with a “nonviolent family issue,” authorities said.
Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after a probate court appearance, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
The Chargers said in a statement Monday they “are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”
Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March after the New England Patriots did not place the franchise tag on him. He played four seasons with the Patriots and had 25 interceptions, which was the most in the NFL from 2018-21.
Jackson, who is in his fifth season in the league, suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee in an Oct. 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He played in only five games after having ankle surgery during the preseason.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
-
Found: Missing senior from Chilliwack believed to be in KelownaThe Kelowna RCMP is pleased to announce that the 81-year old missing male from Chilliwack has been found safe.
-
-
-
Air travel update from YLW: expect higher than average wait timesFollowing the high number of cancelled flights yesterday, passengers travelling though Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today can expect a busy terminal building and long lines.
-
Water main break causing precautionary boil water notice for Shetler Drive areaThe City of West Kelowna is issuing a localized precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice, due to a watermain break and subsequent loss of pressure in the Shetler drive area.
-
Charges approved by Crown Counsel for West Kelowna drug bust in September of 2021A suspect was arrested and is now charged with 4 counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of Loaded Firearms, and Possession of Prohibited Weapons.
-
LakeLife Lottery grand prize $1.75 million Dream Home won by Kelowna familyA young family of four from Kelowna will trade in a two-bedroom apartment for a $1.75 million Dream Home by Lake Okanagan after winning Lake Life Lottery’s grand prize.
-
Kelowna RCMP release more info on Monday evening car chase through downtownOn December 19, 2022 at approximately 8:50 a.m. police received an initial report from owners of a green Honda Civic that they had their vehicle stolen from the driveway of their residence of Coronation Street.
-
Environment Canada issuing extreme cold warning for BC's InteriorA prolonged period of unseasonably cold temperatures will continue for the majority of this week, according to Environment Canada.