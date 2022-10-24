Chargers limping into the bye week in search of answers

It would be an understatement to say the Los Angeles Chargers are limping into their bye week.

Brandon Staley and his coaching staff’s ability to weather injuries will undergo one of its biggest challenges after Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Bolts were already missing linebacker Joey Bosa (groin) and offensive left tackle Rashawn Slater (bicep). Now, they will have to make do without cornerback JC Jackson and wide receiver Mike Williams.

Jackson suffered a season-ending injury when he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee while contesting a catch in the second quarter.

Williams sustained a high right ankle sprain that will keep him out for multiple games.

The receiving group has already been without Keenan Allen for most of the season. Allen strained his hamstring in the first half of the opener against Las Vegas, missed the next five games, and saw limited action against the Seahawks. He played the first half and had two receptions for 11 yards.

Staley’s biggest priority during the bye week is to assess the roster and begin coming up with a game plan to face Atlanta on Nov. 6.

Despite an opening stretch fraught with injuries, the Chargers are 4-3 and only one game behind Kansas City in the AFC West. Staley hopes his team can get some rest as things expect to get more difficult.

“A lot has happened in seven games,” Staley said. “Our mindset is that we got to trust the people coming in for those guys. We have got to keep it moving.

“Hopefully, our guys are seeing that it may not be pretty when you’re figuring it out. We may not be winning like how others want us to win or how we even want to win but we were able to find a way to get it done. That’s going to be our mindset moving forward. I think through seven games, we’ve learned a lot. But as...