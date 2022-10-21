Chargers' Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter

Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles.

The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson would be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson was benched during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. He was out of position when Russell Wilson found Greg Dulcich wide open for a 39-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

“J.C. had a tough night the other night, but we’re going to make sure that we stay patient with him because he has all of the tools that we’re looking for,” Staley said.

“We expect them to be out there this week, playing his brand of ball. I think he will learn a lot from what happened the other night — what he needs to do with his game and what we need to do as coaches. That’s as much on me as anybody.”

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him, said on Wednesday that the breakdown in coverage was a mental error. It was the second straight week Jackson allowed a touchdown and the third this season.

The biggest struggle for Jackson has been adjusting to playing mostly zone coverage after he played man coverage more than half the time with the Patriots.

Staley, though, thinks Jackson missing nearly four weeks because of ankle surgery late in the preseason and trying to rush back has put him behind more than the scheme.

“Like I told you guys, he came here to do the job that he’s doing, but I think it’s just us getting him in as good of rhythm as possible,” Staley said.

“I think it’s the practice time, the meeting time, the consistency of that. As you guys know, it was disrupted at the beginning of...