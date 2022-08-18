Chicago 27, Seattle 11
|Chicago
|3
|14
|7
|3
|—
|27
|Seattle
|0
|0
|3
|8
|—
|11
Chi_FG Santos 35, 9:34.Second Quarter
Chi_Tonges 2 pass from Siemian (Santos kick), 14:54.
Chi_Hicks 0 fumble return (Santos kick), :20.Third Quarter
Chi_Evans 1 run (Santos kick), 11:16.
Sea_FG Myers 27, :29.Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 47, 14:08.
Sea_D.Thompson 8 run (Cad.Johnson pass from Eason), 2:08.
___. . . ... ... ....
-
-
Junior 'A' Hockey to hit Kelowna airwaves through AM 1150The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club say they are thrilled to have select road games broadcast live on AM1150 during the upcoming 2022/23 season.
-
All residents evacuated by Keremeos Creek wildfire allowed to return homeThe Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED all Evacuation Orders.
-
Lake Country Fire Department responds to fire at George Elliot Secondary SchoolAn official from SD 23 says the fire was limited to the roof and exterior wall near the gym.
-
-
Small wildfire pops up near Seymore Arm: BC Wildfire Crews respondingA new fire in the Anstey Peninsula, southwest of Seymour Arm, has affected a remote, boat-in only cabin in the area and is potentially threatening three others.
-
Police give update on heavy presence in Kirschner Mountain area Thursday night.On August 16, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., a RCMP General Duty Officer was investigating an unrelated traffic collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Durin Road when he witnessed a green hatchback collide with a school bus (no passengers aboard).
-
-
Weekend Longboarding event will result in closure of some Kelowna roadsThis weekend, longboarders from across the region and around the world will gather in Kelowna for the Knox Mountain Downhill.