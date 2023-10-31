Chiefs and Patriots compete for fans and influence in Germany ahead of games in Frankfurt

The Patriots have the history. The Chiefs have the juice. New England is bringing its six Super Bowl trophies to Frankfurt. Kansas City has a yacht, not to mention the star quarterback and tight end. They’re all headed to Frankfurt to take part in two weeks of American football because beyond the games, there are German fans to win over. The NFL says there are millions of German fans who are looking for a team to support. The Chiefs go first. They’ll play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. A week later, the Patriots face the Indianapolis Colts. Both games are at Deutsche Bank Park.