Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week.

While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs (13-3) took over the AFC’s No. 1 seed when the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field.

It’s uncertain whether the Bills-Bengals game will be resumed or canceled so the Chiefs need a win to maintain that top spot.

The Raiders (6-10) were eliminated last week after losing in overtime to San Francisco.

The Chiefs are 9 1/2-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pro Picks figures Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will want to finish strong following a struggle against the lowly Broncos last week.

CHIEFS, 31-17

Houston (plus 2 1/2) at Indianapolis

The Texans (2-13-1) need to lose to lock up the No. 1 pick in the draft.

COLTS, 16-13

New York Giants (plus 14) at Philadelphia

The Eagles (13-3) are playing for the No. 1 seed. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked into the NFC’s sixth seed.

BEST BET: EAGLES, 30-13

Tennessee (plus 6) at Jacksonville

The AFC South title is on the line. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-8) have won four in a row. The Titans (7-9) are giving Josh Dobbs his second straight start, aiming to snap a six-game losing streak and secure a third straight division title.

JAGUARS, 23-20

New York Jets (minus 1) at Miami

The Dolphins (8-8) will likely start rookie Skylar Thompson because of injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater as they aim to snap a five-game losing streak and try to earn a...